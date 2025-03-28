Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 257 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,118,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,318.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,015.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,538.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,509.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

