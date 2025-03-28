Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $422.54 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

