Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 12,953 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $295,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.2 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.