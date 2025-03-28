Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 12,953 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $295,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.2 %
H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.
H&E Equipment Services Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
