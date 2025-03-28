CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a growth of 3,601.8% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,146.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of CASBF opened at C$4.60 on Friday. CanSino Biologics has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.69.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

