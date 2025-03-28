iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 2,566.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USCL opened at $68.21 on Friday. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:USCL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.