iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 2,566.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:USCL opened at $68.21 on Friday. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
