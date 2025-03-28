Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Grows By 3,257.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 3,257.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CNTMF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get Cansortium alerts:

About Cansortium

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.