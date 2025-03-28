Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Grows By 3,257.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 3,257.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of CNTMF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About Cansortium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cansortium
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.