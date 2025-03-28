Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,477 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 232.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $130.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $140.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

