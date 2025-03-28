Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,708 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kelly Services were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $25.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile



Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

