Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

VRTS stock opened at $174.94 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.