Xponance Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MARA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MARA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MARA by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MARA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Trading Down 1.1 %

MARA stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MARA Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.