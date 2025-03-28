Xponance Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coty by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coty by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Coty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $5.54 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -553.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.