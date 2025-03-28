Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $208,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,741.20. The trade was a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $526.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.44.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

