Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,326 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,328,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -401.96 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

