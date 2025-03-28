MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK) CFO Andrew Kang Sells 2,185 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total value of $719,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,690.90. This represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Stock Down 0.6 %

STRK stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

