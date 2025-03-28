Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells C$557,778.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 42,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$557,778.00.

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

OLA opened at C$13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.