Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.24. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.

Hudson’s Bay Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

