John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and traded as high as $23.57. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 42,153 shares.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
