John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and traded as high as $23.57. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 42,153 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

