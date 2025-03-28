IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $7.65. IEH shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

IEH Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. IEH had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

