Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,938.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

ANGO opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $397.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $49,978.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,767.27. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.