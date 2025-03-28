Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $15,919,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 969.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,041 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 330.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

