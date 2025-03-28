Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLWS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.06 million, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,658,469 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,955.67. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,165,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,791 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

