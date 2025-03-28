Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 739,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 164,080 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EB. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

