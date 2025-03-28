Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.5 %

COLM stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

