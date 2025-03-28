Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$152.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$152.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTC.A shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$149.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$151.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$169.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

