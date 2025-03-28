KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $251.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.