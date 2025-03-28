KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $88.12 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

