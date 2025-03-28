KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $2.05 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. FMR LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,097,000 after buying an additional 222,980 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,357,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

NYSE FND opened at $83.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

