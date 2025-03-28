Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $12.56. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3703 dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

