Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.64. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 33,623 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

