Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.67 ($3.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.20) to GBX 242 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £629,785.80 ($815,362.25). Also, insider Laurie Fitch acquired 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £15,740.70 ($20,378.95). Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.87 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

