Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,624,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after buying an additional 1,038,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after buying an additional 430,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

