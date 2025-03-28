Financial Analysis: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) versus Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Amentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 31.86% 12.04% 6.70% Amentum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Amentum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 10 1 3.09 Amentum 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $77.08, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Amentum has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Amentum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Amentum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $53.29 billion 0.79 $1.40 billion $3.49 18.68 Amentum $9.82 billion 0.46 -$82.00 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amentum.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Amentum on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

