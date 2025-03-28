AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

