Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 0.7 %

CELH stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

