Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alight by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alight by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alight Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.94. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Alight

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.