Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 2,098 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

