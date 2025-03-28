Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.17.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POST
Insider Activity at Post
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Post by 426.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Stock Performance
NYSE POST opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75. Post has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.65.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.