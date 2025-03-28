Analysts Set WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts have commented on WBTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Junkoo Kim bought 11,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,277.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,628.76. This represents a 2.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period.

Shares of WBTN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

