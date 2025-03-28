Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 52,121 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 1,274.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,121 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its position in GeoPark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 193,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in GeoPark by 67.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 79,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $409.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

