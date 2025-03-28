American Century Companies Inc. Has $47.28 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,133 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $47,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Andersons by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.9 %

ANDE opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

