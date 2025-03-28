The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,830 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,339 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $41,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

