Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.