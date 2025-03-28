HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AIRJ opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.20. Montana Technologies has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montana Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Montana Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Montana Technologies by 8,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montana Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Montana Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montana Technologies by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,824 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

