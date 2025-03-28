Critical Contrast: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Hammerson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $175.65 million 6.48 $68.33 million ($0.77) -10.25 Hammerson $167.01 million 10.35 -$63.94 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 3 4.00 Hammerson 0 0 0 2 4.00

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -8.47% -0.81% -0.47% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hammerson beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent’s primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees,?Management and Operational Team to: (i)?to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)?to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii)?to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.