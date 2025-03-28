Head-To-Head Review: Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY) vs. easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) and Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for easyJet and Air France-KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get easyJet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 0 0 0 0.00 Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $11.80 billion 0.41 $573.23 million N/A N/A Air France-KLM $32.49 billion 0.08 $1.01 billion $0.11 8.86

This table compares easyJet and Air France-KLM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Risk & Volatility

easyJet has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats easyJet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.