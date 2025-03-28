Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

AMD stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $131.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

