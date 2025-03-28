Genelux’s (GNLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Genelux Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Genelux has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genelux by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 89,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genelux by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genelux by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Genelux in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

