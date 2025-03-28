William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurogene will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurogene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Neurogene by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Neurogene by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Neurogene by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Neurogene by 192.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

