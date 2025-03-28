Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Financial Analysis

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Perfect Moment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $3.18 billion 0.38 $176.17 million $4.27 6.40 Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.90 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.89

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G-III Apparel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 5.59% 11.66% 6.77% Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for G-III Apparel Group and Perfect Moment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.70%. Perfect Moment has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.20%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Perfect Moment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Sonia Rykiel, and G-III Sports by Carl Banks; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Margaritaville, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

