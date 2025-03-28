Reviewing Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and Singular Genomics Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $25.56 million 1.81 -$62.72 million ($3.99) -0.95 Singular Genomics Systems $2.91 million 17.47 -$94.82 million ($35.11) -0.57

Prenetics Global has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singular Genomics Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prenetics Global and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -191.73% -16.45% -13.34% Singular Genomics Systems -3,237.89% -57.87% -37.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prenetics Global and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.03%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 67.52%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Singular Genomics Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Singular Genomics Systems

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.